Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh join LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi in BJP Margdarshak Mandal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Minister Rajnath Singh have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Margadarshak Mandal.

The names of both Modi and Singh are now appearing on the official website of the saffron party along with their photos.

BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are already in the Margadarshak Mandal.

According to 2014 press release on the party website, the then party president Amit Shah had named the four leaders, along with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Margadarshak Mandal.

However, Vajpayee passed away in August 2018.

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress took a swipe and asked if it is an indication that the floor test is going to fail, adding, “is this a dry run of the page post the disaster?”

Modi and Rajnath Singh officially entered Marg Darshak Mandal according to BJP's website.



Is this indication that the floor test is going to fail and is this a dry run of the page post the disaster?



Link: https://t.co/zblyk7OePr pic.twitter.com/fp7kaabjW3 — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Modi and Singh are also in the BJP Parliamentary Board along with JP Nadda, Amit Shah, B S Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dr K Laxman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Sudha Yadav and Dr Satyanarayana.

Last week, Narendra Modi was sworn-in as Prime Minister for a record-equalling third term, along with 71 others as Union Ministers.

Whereas, Rajnath Singh took charge as Defence Minister for the second time in a row.

On June 1, 2019, Singh, a Member of Parliament from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, had taken up the responsibility to head the Ministry of Defence for the first time.

Poll results 'reality check': RSS linked magazine An article in the latest issue of "Organiser" magazine linked to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said that the Lok Sabha poll results have come as a reality check for "overconfident" BJP workers and many of its leaders as they were happy in their "bubble" and enjoying the glow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aura but not listening to the voices on the streets.