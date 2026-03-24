‘West Asia war’s adverse effects may last long,’ says Modi; asks citizens to be prepared for every challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Rajya Sabha amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, urging citizens to remain prepared for any challenge.

The remarks came a day after PM Modi addressed the Lok Sabha amid the US-Israel war with Iran. Addressing the Upper House on Tuesday, PM Modi said that there is a “strong possibility that the adverse effects of this war will last for a long time”.

Situation for India worrisome: PM Modi Outlining the government’s response, the Prime Minister said the war has now continued for over three weeks and has triggered a serious energy crisis, unsettling global oil markets.

The situation worsened after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shut the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route. Several ships are now stranded in the region, including vessels carrying a significant number of Indian crew members.

He added that, with the ongoing energy crisis, the situation is worrisome for India as well, as trade routes are being affected and regular supplies of essential goods like petrol, diesel, gas, and fertilisers are also being disrupted.

Apart from the energy market crisis, New Delhi is also concerned about the safety of roughly 10 million Indians living and working in West Asia.

Restoring peace in the region our goal Ever since the conflict began in late February, PM Modi said that he has spoken twice with the leaders of most countries in West Asia, adding that the government is in continuous contact with the Gulf countries and the US, Israel, and Iran.

He highlighted that India's goal is to restore peace in the region via dialogue and diplomacy. New Delhi has spoken with the leaders of the Gulf countries regarding the de-escalation of the conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Any threat to human life in this war is not in humanity's interest. Therefore, India’s constant effort is to encourage all parties to reach a peaceful solution as soon as possible, he added.

Attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, unacceptable: PM Modi Condemning the attacks on commercial vessels and disruptions to international waterways, PM Modi termed them "unacceptable". He also opposed the attacks on civilians, civil infrastructure, energy, and transport-related infrastructure.

Safety of Indians our highest priority Addressing concerns over stranded Indians in the region, the Prime Minister said that ever since the conflict began, over 375,000 Indians have returned safely. Over 1,000 people have returned from Iran, including 700 students who were there to pursue medical education.

PM noted that India is in contact with the Gulf countries, which have assured the safety of Indians living in the region.

India has been diversifying its energy imports PM Modi also addressed concerns about energy imports and said that over the last 11 years, the government has ensured diversification of its energy imports. He noted that previously India sourced crude oil, LNG, and LPG from 27 countries; today, that number has risen to 41.

Simultaneously, the government also focused on building reserves to cushion against disruptions. Oil companies maintain substantial stocks of petrol and diesel for emergencies, while more than 5.3 million metric tonnes of strategic petroleum reserves have been created, with plans underway to expand this beyond 6.5 million metric tonnes.