CM Kejriwal alleges ‘PM Modi's money is with Adani’

Kejriwal further alleged that Adani receives coal worth ₹2800 crore free every year
The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday witnessed massive uproar when Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, claimed that a BJP leader had told him that all of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's money was with Adani, and that Modi wants to become the richest man in the world.
Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, Kejriwal alleged, "PM is less educated and does not understand things properly. This is worrisome."
Kejriwal further alleged that Adani receives coal worth ₹2800 crore free every year. He also claimed that the Adani group's projects in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have actually been taken up by Modi himself.
"There is rampant loot by the Centre. They have looted more in seven years than what the Congress had looted in 75 years. The country is passing through difficult times. We are deeply worried about the situation," he also charged.
The allegations led to an uproar in the House, with BJP MLAs demanding a discussion on alleged corruption in various departments of the Delhi government and calling for Kejriwal's resignation, as per a report by LiveHindustan.
