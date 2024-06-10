Narendra Modi releases PM Kisan Nidhi instalment worth ₹20,000 crore after taking office as PM

PM Modi signs first file as PM for 3rd time, releasing 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi benefiting 9.3 crore farmers with 20,000 crores.

Livemint
Updated11:53 AM IST
Narendra Modi releases PM Kisan Nidhi instalment worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 crore after taking office as PM.
Narendra Modi releases PM Kisan Nidhi instalment worth ₹20,000 crore after taking office as PM.

The first file signed by PM Modi pertains to PM Kisan Nidhi release

After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the 3rd time, PM Narendra Modi’s signs his first file authorising release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi. This will benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around 20,000 crores.

After signing the file, PM Modi said “Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come.”

 

(Please check back for more updates)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaNarendra Modi releases PM Kisan Nidhi instalment worth ₹20,000 crore after taking office as PM

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

181.10
06:23 AM | 10 JUN 2024
2.15 (1.2%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

161.60
06:23 AM | 10 JUN 2024
5.05 (3.23%)

Bharat Electronics

284.70
06:23 AM | 10 JUN 2024
1.6 (0.57%)

GAIL India

212.50
06:23 AM | 10 JUN 2024
-0.1 (-0.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sanofi India

10,440.00
06:10 AM | 10 JUN 2024
871.75 (9.11%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

763.00
06:10 AM | 10 JUN 2024
62.25 (8.88%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,310.45
06:10 AM | 10 JUN 2024
102.45 (8.48%)

Maharashtra Seamless

699.35
06:10 AM | 10 JUN 2024
53 (8.2%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,998.00359.00
    Chennai
    74,214.00791.00
    Delhi
    73,567.00-431.00
    Kolkata
    74,214.00719.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue