Business News/ News / India/  Narendra Modi releases PM Kisan Nidhi instalment worth 20,000 crore after taking office as PM

Narendra Modi releases PM Kisan Nidhi instalment worth ₹20,000 crore after taking office as PM

The first file signed by PM Modi pertains to PM Kisan Nidhi release

After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the 3rd time, PM Narendra Modi’s signs his first file authorising release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi. This will benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around 20,000 crores.

After signing the file, PM Modi said “Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come."

(Please check back for more updates)

