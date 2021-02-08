Sharing the development Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted,"Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change."

In next thread PM Modi tweeted,"President@JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.@POTUS".

The two leaders discussed a host of regional issues and their shared priorities, with both leaders looking forward to consolidating strategic partnerships to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

This was their first conversation after Biden assumed office last month.

