Home >News >India >We are committed to a rules-based international order: PM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden
A file photo from October 1, 2014 shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi with then US vice president Joe Biden in Washington DC.

We are committed to a rules-based international order: PM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden

1 min read . 08 Feb 2021 Staff Writer

  • Spoke to Joe Biden and conveyed my best wishes for his success, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had telephonic conversation with President of USA Joe Biden.

Sharing the development Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted,"Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change."

In next thread PM Modi tweeted,"President@JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.@POTUS".

The two leaders discussed a host of regional issues and their shared priorities, with both leaders looking forward to consolidating strategic partnerships to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

This was their first conversation after Biden assumed office last month.

