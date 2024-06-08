Modi 3.0 govt: These 7 foreign leaders to attend swearing-in ceremony in Delhi; check list

Several foreign leaders will arrive in the national capital for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening.

Written By Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated02:47 PM IST
Narendra Modi gestures before his address to media after staking claim to form the government.
Narendra Modi gestures before his address to media after staking claim to form the government.(AFP)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday announced the list of foreign leaders who will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers on Sunday evening.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has said that President Droupadi Murmu would administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15pm on June 09.

The ceremony will take place in Delhi.

The MEA said that seven leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region have accepted the invitation to attend the ceremony.

On Friday, the leaders of the BJP-led NDA called on Murmu and handed their letters of support for Modi to her.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Guests pour in Delhi for PM Modi's oath-taking

These foreign leaders will attend the ceremony

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

Seychelles' Vice-President Ahmed Afif

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay

In a press release, the MEA said that the leaders will attend a Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read: Prashant Kishor on Congress' Lok Sabha wins: ‘Not revival of brand Rahul Gandhi, no widespread anger against Modi’

Sheikh Hasina arrives for ceremony

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already arrived in Delhi for the ceremony. She was received by Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary (CPV & OIA).

Prachanda to arrive on Sunday

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will be on a three-day visit to India from Sunday. He will return on Tuesday.

Also Read: Modi to take oath as PM: From guest list to security arrangements, here’s all you need to know

What Modi said after staking the claim

Thanking people for giving the NDA a third term, Modi said that the 18th Lok Sabha is about new energy, youth energy, and it is an important milestone towards fulfilling those dreams.

"I assure you that the speed with which the country progressed in the previous terms, will continue to do so,” Modi said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaModi 3.0 govt: These 7 foreign leaders to attend swearing-in ceremony in Delhi; check list

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,070.00149.00
    Chennai
    73,567.00-427.00
    Delhi
    74,286.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    73,855.00-1,012.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue