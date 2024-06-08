Several foreign leaders will arrive in the national capital for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday announced the list of foreign leaders who will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers on Sunday evening.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has said that President Droupadi Murmu would administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15pm on June 09.

The ceremony will take place in Delhi.

The MEA said that seven leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region have accepted the invitation to attend the ceremony.

On Friday, the leaders of the BJP-led NDA called on Murmu and handed their letters of support for Modi to her.

These foreign leaders will attend the ceremony Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

Seychelles' Vice-President Ahmed Afif

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay

In a press release, the MEA said that the leaders will attend a Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sheikh Hasina arrives for ceremony Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already arrived in Delhi for the ceremony. She was received by Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary (CPV & OIA).

Prachanda to arrive on Sunday Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will be on a three-day visit to India from Sunday. He will return on Tuesday.

What Modi said after staking the claim Thanking people for giving the NDA a third term, Modi said that the 18th Lok Sabha is about new energy, youth energy, and it is an important milestone towards fulfilling those dreams.

"I assure you that the speed with which the country progressed in the previous terms, will continue to do so," Modi said.

