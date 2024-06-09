Modi 3.0: Manohar Lal Khattar likely to be inducted in Union cabinet, says asked to stay in Delhi for next 24 hours

The newly elected MP from Haryana's Karnal and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to be inducted in Narendra Modi-led cabinet.

Livemint
Updated02:48 PM IST
NDA leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Manohar Lal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman and others during an interaction with Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi over tea, in New Delhi.
NDA leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Manohar Lal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman and others during an interaction with Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi over tea, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to be inducted in the Union cabinet which will be sworn-in on Sunday evening along with Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi.

Khattar, the former chief minister of Haryana, won the Lok Sabha election from Karnal seat by over 2.3 lakh votes, defeating Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja.

Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi invited for high tea the newly elected MPs, who are likely to be included in the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers.

Manohar Lal Khattar was among those who attended the meeting.

PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates:

"There is a ritual of Narendra Modi that he calls people to his residence for a tea meeting. He only calls those who he wants to induct in his cabinet," said Khattar after attending the tea meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Khattar added that some formalities were to be done, which he has completed.

"He (Modi) has asked to me to stay in Delhi for the next 24 hours," the former CM added.

Also Read: Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari to be included | A look at the likely candidates for ministerial berths today

Khattar said that other than him, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar those were also present in the meeting.

BJP leaders — Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia were among those who attended the tea meeting.

Also Read: Modi 3.0 Cabinet: ‘Mujhe toh kuch pta hi nahi hai abhi..,’ says Shivraj Singh Chouhan on getting ministerial post

Allies like TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and JD(U)'s Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur besides Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Janata Dal (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary are being considered as ministers, reported PTI.

PM Modi will take the oath of office at 7.15 pm today along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader during a meeting on June 5.

 

