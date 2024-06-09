Modi 3.0 cabinet: S Jaishankar returns as External Affairs Minister; know diplomatic wins

Newly elected Members of Parliament and potential Cabinet candidates attended high tea at the PM's residence. S Jaishankar was confirmed as External Affairs Minister in Modi's new cabinet.

Livemint
First Published01:58 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI)

Newly elected Members of Parliament, potential candidates for inclusion in the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers of the Narendra Modi-led government, were invited to high tea at the Prime Minister's residence on Sunday afternoon.

BJP leaders, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal, were observed arriving at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the residence of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, to participate in the tea.

Meanwhile, the Indian Express reported that S Jaishankar will be External Affairs Minister (EAM) again and become the first confirmed minister in the new cabinet of Modi 3.0.

Jaishankar has emerged as a prominent figure in India's diplomacy over the past five years, navigating a rapidly changing global landscape. As the first Foreign Secretary to assume the role of Foreign Minister, he played a pivotal part in shaping the nation's foreign policy amidst a series of challenges that disrupted the world order.

These challenges ranged from the COVID-19 pandemic to the rise of an assertive China, conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Israel-Hamas dispute.

Jaishankar's diplomatic career

Following his entry into the Indian Foreign Service in 1977, Jaishankar embarked on a distinguished diplomatic career.

From 1979 to 1981, he served as the third secretary and second secretary at the Indian mission to the Soviet Union in Moscow. Additionally, he worked as an undersecretary in the Americas division of India's Ministry of External Affairs, where he dealt with matters related to the United States.

Jaishankar was Foreign Secretary from 2015-18, Ambassador to United States (2013-15), China (2009-2013) and Czech Republic (2000-2004). He was High Commissioner to Singapore (2007-2009), according to MEA.

Diplomatic achievements of Jaishankar:

Key negotiator for Indo-US Nuclear deal

As part of his role as India's Ambassador to the United States, Jaishankar was a key negotiator for the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal. His diplomatic efforts helped secure the agreement, which significantly enhanced India's access to civilian nuclear technology and paved the way for closer strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary of India

Jaishankar served as India's Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018. During his tenure, he played a central role in shaping India's foreign policy priorities and addressing key diplomatic challenges, including border disputes, regional security issues, and economic diplomacy.

Doklam standoff

As Foreign Secretary, Jaishankar played a crucial role in managing the Doklam standoff between India and China in 2017. His diplomatic efforts helped de-escalate tensions between the two countries and prevent a potential military conflict in the disputed border area.

Also Read: India’s stand on China: ’Not just clear, very confident,’ asserts EAM S Jaishankar

India-China relations

Jaishankar has been closely involved in shaping India's approach towards China, particularly in border disputes, economic cooperation, and regional security dynamics.

Also Read: ‘We can never compromise on securing our border..,’ says EAM Jaishankar on India-China relations

 His extensive experience in dealing with China has been instrumental in navigating the complex bilateral relationship between the two Asian giants.

“Vaccine Maitri” 

Under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative, the supply of ‘Made-in-India’ vaccine to 72 nations after the world was reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic prompted global leaders and world citizens to extend warmth to India and its citizens.

Vaccine Maitri began in the immediate neighbourhood, starting with the Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, as also Mauritius and Seychelles and thereafter to the Gulf.

Russia-Ukraine war

India actively advocated for the need to end the Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy and publicly stated its position on the Kyiv-Moscow conflict.

At the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 24, 2023, Jaishankar said, “We are often asked whose side we are on. And our answer, each time, is straight and honest. India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there.”

Israel-Hamas War

India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on 07 October 2023 and the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. “We have called for restraint and de-escalation and emphasized peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” an MEA press release read.

India further reiterated support for a two-state solution.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaModi 3.0 cabinet: S Jaishankar returns as External Affairs Minister; know diplomatic wins

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,639.00-431.00
    Chennai
    73,423.00-144.00
    Delhi
    73,998.00-288.00
    Kolkata
    73,495.00-360.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue