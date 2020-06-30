As India's COVID-19 count crossed the grim milestone of 5.5-lakh today, Prime Minster Narendra Modi urged all to maintain the social-distancing norms to curb the virus spread. In his address to nation, Modi requested the local authorities to take more responsibilities for the strict implementation of Unlock 2.0 guidelines.

Prime Minister also extended the benefits of Garib Kalyan Yojana till November 30. Around 80 crore Indian will get free rations till Diwali, says Narendra Modi during his address.

Modi also thanked the farmers and taxpayers for helping the nation in fight against coronavirus.

The Union ministry of home affairs also extended the lockdown in the containment zones till July 31. Fresh guidelines for Unlock 2.0 were issued. Schools, colleges, cinema halls, gyms will remain shut to curb the spread of the virus.

Catch all the LATEST updates from PM Narendra Modi's today's address

Extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna will cost ₹90 thousand crore

The extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna will cost over ₹90 thousand crore, says PM Narendra Modi during his address to the nation today.

PM Modi thanks farmers and taxpayers

Today, if the government is able to provide free food grains to the poor & the needy, the credit goes to two sections. First, the hardworking farmers of our country and second, the honest taxpayers. I thank you from my heart: PM Modi

80 crore people to get free ration for five more months: Modi

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna extended till November end; 80 crore people to get free ration for five more months, says PM Narendra Modi.

Garib Kalyan Yojana extended

Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, we announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. In the last 3 months, ₹31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, ₹18,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers: PM Modi

Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till the end of November

PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till the end of November, extension to cost over ₹90 thousand crore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so: PM Modi

During lockdown, rules were strictly abided by. Now, governments, local administration and citizens again have to show similar caution. We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so: PM Modi

31,000 crore people benefited from PMGKY: Modi

Under PMGKY - Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 20 crore accounts have received 31,000 crore in their Jan Dhan Accounts: PM

Unlock 1 saw some people drop their guard: PM Modi

Unlock 1 saw some people drop their guard. This is the time we need to be even more careful. Please don’t drop your guard: PM Modi

Local authorities should take care of rules: PM Modi

Be it prime minister or local netas, nobody is above the law, says PM Modi. The local authorities must ensure that rules are followed everywhere.

People should be more careful, especially in the containment zones: PM Modi

This is the high time we follow the rules, especially in the containment zones, says PM Modi.

PM Modi's 6th address to the nation

This will Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sixth address to the nation since coronavirus outbreak.

We should protect ourselves and others against coronavirus: PM Modi

On the lifting of restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, Modi said people should take abundant precaution as it is the only way to fight covid-19. “We have to always remember that if we do not wear masks, maintain social distancing, and take greater precautions, we will endanger ourselves and the people around us. It is a request to the entire country that we should not be careless and should protect ourselves and others against coronavirus," he said during his Mann Ki Baat.

India bows to our brave martyrs who lost their lives in Ladakh: Modi

“India bows to our brave martyrs who lost their lives in Ladakh. Their valour will always be remembered. Families who lost their sons still want to send their other children to the defence forces. The strength and sacrifice of the families of martyrs is venerable," said the prime minister during Mann Ki Baat.

International flight services will resume in a phased manner, says govt

The international passenger flight services in the country will resume in a phased manner during 'Unlock 2.0', the ministry of home affairs said in a statement on Monday. Read here

China 'concerned' over India banning 59 Chinese apps

China said today it was concerned about India's decision to ban mobile apps and was making checks to verify the situation. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that India has a responsibility to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses.

Ahead of his address to nation, PM Modi reviews COVID-19 vaccine status

Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations being undertaken for vaccination against novel coronavirus, as and when a vaccine is available.

Armed forces gave a befitting reply to external threats: Modi

“Our forces have given a befitting reply to those who looked towards India with threatening intensions. India knows how to maintain friendly relations, but it can also look the aggressor in the eye and give a strong reply. Our forces have shown that they will never let any harm come to the honour of India," Modi said during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Why did the Indian government ban the 59 apps?

The government said the 59 China-linked applications are engaged in activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

India bans 59 Chinese mobile application:

Amid the rising tension between India and China following the clashes at the borders two weeks ago, India bans 59 Chinese mobile applications on Monday. The list includes TikTok, ShareIT, UC Browser, SHEIN, Club Factory among several popular applications.

