On the lifting of restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, Modi said people should take abundant precaution as it is the only way to fight covid-19. “We have to always remember that if we do not wear masks, maintain social distancing, and take greater precautions, we will endanger ourselves and the people around us. It is a request to the entire country that we should not be careless and should protect ourselves and others against coronavirus," he said during his Mann Ki Baat.