Narendra Modi to launch a slew of projects in Assam, West Bengal on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal on February 22, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Saturday. In both states, which would be going into polls later this year, Modi will launch and inaugurate several projects.

Assam

PMO informed: Modi will dedicate to the nation important projects of the oil and gas sector at an event in Assam's Silapathar in the morning. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for engineering colleges during the event.

The PMO stated that in Assam, the PM will dedicate to the nation the INDMAX Unit at Indian Oil's Bongaigaon Refinery, Oil India Limited's Secondary Tank Farm at Madhuban, Dibrugarh and a Gas Compressor Station at Hebeda Village, Makum, Tinsukia.

According to the release, Oil India Limited's secondary tank farm has been built for safe storage of about 40,000 Kilo Litres of crude oil, and the separation of formation water from wet crude oil. "The ₹490 crore project will also have a Dehydration unit with an operating capacity of 10,000 Kilo Litres per day," it said.

The Gas Compressor Station at Makum, Tinsukia will increase the nation's crude oil production capacity by nearly 16500 Metric Tonne per annum. Built at ₹132 crore, the station comprises 3 Low-Pressure Booster Compressors and 3 High-Pressure Lifter Compressors.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Dhemaji Engineering College and lay the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College.

The Dhemaji Engineering College has been built on 276 bighas of land, at the cost of about ₹45 crore. It is the seventh Government Engineering College in the state and will offer B.Tech courses in Civil, Mechanical and Computer Science. The Sualkuchi Engineering College, whose foundation stone will be laid, will be built on 116 bighas of land at a cost of about ₹55 crore.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, Prime Minister will inaugurate the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, and flag off the first service on this stretch.

"This 4.1 km extension has been constructed at a cost of ₹464 crore, fully funded by the central government. It will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility," the PMO statement said adding: This extension will ease out access to the two world-famous Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar, for lakhs of tourists and devotees.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram.

"The four stations between Kalaikunda and Jhargram have been redeveloped by constructing four new station buildings, six new foot over bridges and 11 new platforms, along with the renovation of the existing infrastructure. It will help ensure seamless movement of passenger and freight trains on the Howrah-Mumbai Trunk route," the PMO release stated.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the doubling of Azimganj to Khargraghat Road section, which is a part of Howrah - Bandel - Azimganj section of Eastern Railway.

Moreover, PM Modi will launch the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara of Howrah - Bardhaman Chord Line and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra of Howrah - Bardhaman Main Line, which serves as principal gateway of Kolkata. The third line between Rasulpur and Magra has been laid at a cost of ₹759 crore, while the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara has been laid at a project cost of ₹195 crore.

These projects will ensure better operational fluidity, less journey time and enhanced safety of train operations, as well as boost the overall economic growth of the region.









