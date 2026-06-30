PM Narendra Modi to meet top bureaucrats at 4 pm today: What to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of the secretaries of all central ministries and departments on 30 June, news agency PTI said. The meeting will discuss various issues, including reform initiatives taken to improve ease of living and ease of doing business.

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PM Modi concluded his official visit to Seychelles Monday. The meeting, scheduled at 4 pm, would be PM Modi's second major institutional interaction with the top bureaucracy in less than two months.

On 21 May, the prime minister chaired a joint meeting of the Union Council of Ministers and Central Secretaries to develop regulatory roadmaps to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

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Some of the secretaries will make presentations on their respective ministries, giving details on the functioning as well as on the progress made on various reform measures and other people-centric steps, news agency PTI said.

PM Modi has already set the government's goal of turning India into a developed country by 2047, when it celebrates 100 years of its independence.

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The prime minister will review with the secretaries the next-generation reforms through which the government wants to make people's lives more comfortable and ensure ease of doing business, the sources told the news agency.

The prime minister is expected to advise the secretaries to remain focussed on governance and delivery, and enure that there is no pendency in government work, especially people-centric initiatives.

PM Modi's 'Reform Express' Push PM Modi had earlier outlined the reform priorities for the next 10 years, asserting that his government's "Reform Express" has delivered systemic transformation and benefitted citizens in a significant way.

The meeting may take note of the GDP growth rate of 7.7 per cent in Financial Year 2025-26 and 7.8 per cent in Q4.

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India's economy expanded by 7.8 per cent in the the January-March quarter, exceeding forecasts on strong domestic demand and government expenditure.

The GDP growth compared with a 7-per cent expansion a year ago. The full-year growth accelerated to 7.7 per cent from 7.1 per cent in FY25, supported by healthy consumption and robust investment activity.

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At a meeting of the council of ministers on 21 June, Modi had said the government shall leave no stone unturned to further "Ease of Living", "Ease of Doing Business" and increase opportunities for youngsters.

At that meeting, the prime minister had given a broad outline of the reform initiatives through which the country will become developed by 2047.

He had repeatedly conveyed to the ministers that their aim and objective should always be bringing comfort to people's lives and ensure "ease of living". A similar message is expected to be conveyed to the secretaries as well, the sources said.

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The aim and objective should always be bringing comfort to people's lives and ensure ease of living.

The two principal secretaries to the prime minister, PK Misha and Shaktikanta Das, and Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan are likely to attend Tuesday's meeting.

(With PTI inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.