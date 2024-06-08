Narendra Modi to take oath as PM: From guest list to security arrangements, here’s all you need to know

Caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take Oath of Office and Secrecy on June 9, Saturday, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Along with Narendra Modi, other members of the Union Council of Ministers will also take oath on Sunday. Here are the key security arrangements and other details related to Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

Three-layer security at Rashtrapati Bhavan As a part of the security protocol, security officials will ensure three-layered security inside and outside Rashtrapati Bhawan, reported PTI. Delhi police personnel will be deployed outside the ring, followed by paramilitary personnel and internal security of the President's house at the inner ring.

"Around 2500 police personnel, including five companies of paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) jawans, have been planned to be deployed around the venue," PTI quoted a police officer.

Snipers and drones deployed In addition to three-layer security, snipers and armed police personnel will be deployed on the routes of dignitaries. Drones will be deployed at strategic locations for improved surveillance.

No fly zone in Delhi NCT Due to the ceremony, the police have restricted sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, etc. The order preventing the usage of these items will come into effect on June 9 and remain in effect until June 11, said Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Delhi police said in a tweet on X, "With effect from 09.06.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi because of swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them," the advisory read.

Neighbourhood First on PM Modi's foreign guest list According to news agency PTI, top leaders from neighbouring nations and other countries will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Top leaders o Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles will likely attend the ceremony. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and some other countries' leaders have already received an invitation.

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan are among the leaders being invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to take place on June 9.

Special arrangements for foreign dignitaries Security at the hotels where the foreign dignitaries flying to India to attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony will stay has been updated with enhanced protocols.

Other leaders and guests set to join oath taking ceremony Apart from foreign leaders, nearly 50 religious leaders from different faiths, other prominent figures like lawyers, doctors, artists, influencers, etc have also been invited. Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awardees will also be a part of the event.