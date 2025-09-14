Narendra Modi to turn 75: From NaMo Yuva Run to mega drone show – how BJP plans to ring in PM's birthday next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 on Wednesday, 17 September. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a series of programmes across the country to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi in the nondescript Mehsana town of Gujarat, he served as the state's CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time.

The BJP and its supporters celebrate Modi’s birthday as Sewa Diwas (Day of Service) with various social service activities, including blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and health camps.

Also Read | How old is Narendra Modi? Key FAQs answered

The BJP will organise over two-week-long "Sewa Pakhwada" from 17 September. As per the plan, the BJP will organise events across the country during the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ to be observed till 2 October, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Under this initiative, activities such as blood donation camps, health check-up camps, cleanliness drives, environmental protection campaigns, exhibitions, dialogue programmes, distribution of assistive devices to persons with disabilities, ‘Modi Vikas Marathon’, sports festivals, and drawing competitions will be held.

Advertisement

BJP's Yuva Morcha (youth wing) will organise 'Namo Yuva run' across 75 cities, with more than 10,000 participants in each rally.

Before these big events, district-level workshops were conducted between 6 and 10 September, while Mandal-level workshops were organised between 11 and 13 September.

Blood Donation Camps, Cleanliness Drives The programmes to be observed from 17 September to 2 October are as follows:

-17 September (First Phase): Blood donation camps across 1000 districts of the country.

-18 September to 2 October (Second Phase) - Blood donation camps at every Mandal.

-18 September to 2 October - Massive cleanliness drives at schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus stands, Namghars, temples, parks, riversides, and historical places.

The Painting Competition on Viksit Bharat will be organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to engage maximum participation from students and thereby link the youth with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Viksit Bharat 2047." The themes shall include "Viksit Bharat," "Atmanirbhar Bharat," and "Digital India.

Advertisement

Sunil Bansal is in charge The BJP has appointed Sunil Bansal, its national general secretary, as the convener of the 15-day-long 'Sewa Pakhwada'.

Bansal, a key leader in the BJP since 2014, had previously handled organisational responsibilities in Odisha, Bengal, and Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections, as well as serving as the Uttar Pradesh organisational secretary, where he played a key role in the BJP's return to power in Uttar Pradesh after several years.

Now entrusted with the 'Sewa Pakhwada', Bansal has already held workshops with BJP leaders across the country to prepare for the mega campaign.

Union Minister for Environment & Forests Bhupender Yadav and BJP General Secretary Sunil Bansal, while addressing a press conference last week, announced that the BJP will launch the "Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat" campaign on 25 September (Deendayal Upadhyaya Jayanti) and continue it until 25 December.

Advertisement

Infra projects in Delhi The BJP government in Delhi would launch multiple projects, including multilevel car parkings at GK and Punjabi Bagh, the long-awaited foot overbridge for Rajputana Rifles and the Nand Nagari flyover, under 'Sewa Pakhwada' marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, officials said on Saturday.

Union Minister Amit Shah will launch 15 projects, including hospital blocks, 101 Arogya Mandir and 150 dialysis centres on PM Modi's birthday on 17 September at a Delhi government event at Thyagraj Stadium.

Also Read | Top 10 quotes from Narendra Modi's bilateral meet with Mauritius PM

The Delhi government will launch other projects and initiatives in the coming days to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October.

Drone Show in Pune In Pune, to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a grand way, city MP and Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol is organising a spectacular drone laser show to highlight the PM’s achievements in his 11-year tenure.

Advertisement

“On September 16, the eve of the PM’s birthday, a drone show, an aid camp for the differently abled and a musical evening will be organised at SP College ground,” the MP was quoted as saying in The Indian Express.

A spectacular drone show, “Jyotine Tejachi Aarti”, will be organised to extend birthday wishes to the PM. Mohol said this will be the first time in Maharashtra that a drone show will be organised on the lines of shows in Ayodhya and Varanasi in the past.

Odisha: Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam In a gesture of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, the Odisha government on Thursday said it will plant 75 lakh saplings across the state on 17 September, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Advertisement

"In recognition to PM's commitment to Odisha's development and his goodwill towards the people, 75 lakh trees will be planted across the state in a single day on 17 September under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. This will be people's gift to the PM," Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said.

How does PM Modi celebrate his birthday? Narendra Modi often spends his birthday interacting with citizens, launching welfare schemes, or participating in public service initiatives, instead of hosting personal celebrations.

In recognition of PM's commitment to Odisha's development and his goodwill towards the people, 75 lakh trees will be planted across the state.

PM Narendra Modi will likely visit Bihar on 17 September, coinciding with the Pitru Paksha Mela in Gayaji, a spiritual gathering that draws lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad. There is no official confirmation of the event yet.

Advertisement