Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that every moment of his life is dedicated to upholding the noble values enshrined in the Constitution of India.

After the meeting of NDA leaders at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament building, in a post on X, Modi shared a photo of him touching the Constitution book to forehead.

He further added that it is only due to the Constitution that a person like him, born into poverty and in a backward family, is able to serve the nation.

"Our Constitution gives crores of people hope, strength and dignity," Modi said.

Today, later in the day, Modi is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan to stake claim to form the government.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh proposed Narendra Modi's name as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party. Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari and top NDA leaders seconded the proposal.

Meanwhile, Modi also met former President Ram Nath Kovind and BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

Modi greeted by NDA members TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar CM- JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP- Ajit Pawar) Chief Ajit Pawar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan were among several leaders who greeted Modi at the NDA meeting.

Oath taking ceremony on Sunday For the third term, Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister on Sunday, June 9, at 6 pm.

Foreign leaders to attend swearing-in ceremony Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and leaders from Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles are expected to visit Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

The NDA has 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

