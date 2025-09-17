Narendra Modi turns 75: Bohra Muslims in Colombo holds special prayers for Prime Minister | Watch video

Narendra Modi turns 75: Members of the Bohra Muslim community in Colombo, Sri Lanka, organised special prayers at the mosque. The devouts were seen praying in a group for the Prime Minister’s good health, long life, and continued success in serving India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday September 17. Born as Narendra Damodardas Modion September 17, 1950 in the nondescript Mehsana town of Gujarat, he served as the state's CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time since 2014.

The Husaini Masjid in Glenaber Place in Bambalapitiya area of Colombo is the largest Dawoodi Bohra mosque in the island nation and the congregation has often met to appreciate Prime Minister Modi's long-standing special connection with the community and the positive work done by him, news agencies reported.

In his interactions with Dawoodi Bohra members in India and different parts of the world over the years, PM Modi has also always recalled his strong bond with the community.

Aggregating to around 1 million members, the Dawoodi Bohras have settled in over 40 countries across the globe to practice their faith and lead meaningful and prosperous lives. Most Dawoodi Bohra community members live in India with large congregations also in Pakistan, Yemen, East Africa, and the Middle East as well as growing populations in Europe, North America, South East Asia and Australia.

How did PM celebrate his birthday? Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and ‘8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaigns around 12 noon at Dharat in Madhya Pradesh today ,arking hsis 75th birthday. He also laid the foundation stone, launch several other initiatives, and addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Speaking at a public rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, where he inaugurated the ‘PM Mitra Park’, PM Modi declared that Pakistan’s own terrorists had confirmed what India has been saying for years — that Bahawalpur remains a hub for cross-border terror activities.

(With agency inputs)

Today, the whole world has seen how terrorists from Pakistan themselves have accepted the truth, how Jaish terrorists have exposed Pakistan.

PM Modi, who is also celebrating his 75th birthday, said the confession by Jaish operatives had finally unmasked Pakistan before the international community.