PM Modi in Varanasi: PM Modi to flag off Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat tomorrow

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on December 17-18. During his visit, he will launch several infrastructure projects and is also expected to announce a second Vande Bharat train between the city and New Delhi. Also Read: Surat Diamond Bourse: PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest workspace, even larger than Pentagon. 5 things to know The statement noted that PM Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra around 3.30 pm on December 17. At around 5.15 pm, he will inaugurate the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat.

On December 18, the Prime Minister will visit the Swaraveda Mahamandir at around 10.45 am. At around 1 pm, Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Subsequently, in a public ceremony, around 2.15 pm, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than ₹19,150 crore.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to launch a factory with the capacity to manufacture 10,000 engines and will also initiate the departure of two freight trains.

"Preparations have been made to ensure a warm welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit. The city has been transformed, and we are ready to showcase the cultural richness of Varanasi," Varanasi Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma told ANI.

As reported by ANI, “This visit holds special significance as Prime Minister Modi is coming to Varanasi after winning elections in three states. It is a moment of pride, and the workers have left no stone unturned in preparations," BJP President of Kashi Province, Dilip Patel added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his two-day visit to Varanasi.

Adityanath posted on X, “Hearty welcome and greetings from the 25 crore people of the state to the 'architect' of new India, respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji!"