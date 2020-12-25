Narendra Tomar urges Punjab farmers to end protest, resume talks with govt

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has urged the farmers from Punjab to end their agitation and come forward to hold discussions with the Centre to resolve the deadlock over the three newly-enacted farm laws.

Tomar, who is leading the talks with 40 farmers unions, hoped that farmers would understand the importance of these three legislations and will hold discussion with the government to reach a solution to break this stalemate.

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

Stating that there is some misconception in minds of Punjab farmers, the agriculture minister said: "I want to urge them to leave the protest and come forward for the dialogue. I am hopeful that farmers will understand the importance of new laws and reach a solution."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released ₹18,000 crore as the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers amid the intense protests against the farm laws for the past one month.

While interacting with the farmers, PM Modi slammed the Opposition for spreading lies and rumours about the new farm laws. "Some people spreading misinformation that if you sign a contract, private companies won’t just take your produce, they’ll take your land! So much falsehood," PM Modi said.

Farmers protest enters day 30

Thousands of farmers and their family members are protesting at various Delhi borders for nearly a month seeking repeal of the three farm laws. So far, five rounds of formal talks between the Centre and 40 protesting farmer unions have remained inconclusive.

The government has written twice inviting them for the next round of talks at a date of their convenience.

Besides Tomar, Food, Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash are participating in the discussion with the 40 farmer unions.

The protesting groups have maintained that the new laws will eliminate the safety net of the minimum support price (MSP), do away with the mandi (wholesale market) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

However, the government has been saying that these apprehensions are misplaced.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via