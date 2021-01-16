Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi launches world's biggest vaccination drive. Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first phase of the vaccine rollout today. pti

PM Modi launches world's biggest vaccination drive. Highlights

2 min read . 11:22 AM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

  • Everyone was asking as to when the vaccine will be available. It is available now. I congratulate all the countrymen on this occasion: PM Modi
  • A total of 3006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually launched nation-wide covid-19 vaccination drive. Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually launched nation-wide covid-19 vaccination drive. Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

A total of 3006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day, the union health ministry has said.

A total of 3006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day, the union health ministry has said.

Narendra Modi: Highlights from PM's speech

Start of vaccination does not mean people should stop following the Covid protocols of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. We must take another vow - Dawai bhi, Kadaai bhi: PM Modi during the launch of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

In the fight against Corona, we've set an example for the world at many steps. When countries left their citizens, stuck in China amidst this pandemic, on their own, India stepped up & evacuated not only Indians but also people of other nations under Vande Bharat mission: PM Modi.

This disease kept people away from their families. The mothers cried for their children & had to stay away. People could not meet their elderly admitted at hospitals. We could not bid adieu to those with proper rituals who died due to corona: PM Modi.

Today when we take a look at the last year, we realise that we have learnt a lot as a person, a family and as a nation: PM Narendra Modi.

Such a vaccination drive at such a massive scale was never conducted in history. There are over 100 countries having less than 3 crore population & India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in first phase only. In second phase, we've to take this number to 30 crores: PM.

I request you not to make the mistake of taking off the mask and not maintaining social distancing after getting the first dose because immunity develops after the second dose: PM Narendra Modi.

  I want to remind people of the country that two doses of the Corona vaccine are very important. Experts have said that there should be a gap of one month between both vaccinations: PM Narendra Modi
  Everyone was asking as to when the vaccine will be available. It is available now. I congratulate all the countrymen on this occasion: PM Modi
  • Everyone was asking as to when the vaccine will be available. It is available now. I congratulate all the countrymen on this occasion: PM Modi
  • Normally, it takes many years to make a vaccine but in such a short span of time, not one, but two 'Made in India' vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace: PM Narendra Modi

