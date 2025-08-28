NARI 2025: Mumbai, Kohima among India’s safest cities for women; Kolkata, Delhi ranked lowest — all details here

In Mumbai, women are often told that they live in one of the country’s safest cities. In Delhi, they are reminded that they live in one of the least safe places. Yet, across both, nearly four in ten women still confess they don’t feel safe.

Advertisement

The NARI 2025 report, released in Delhi by National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, is based on responses from 12,770 women across 31 cities. The index places Mumbai, Kohima, Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, and Itanagar among India’s safest cities, while Kolkata, Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Faridabad, Patna, and Jaipur are at the bottom.

But the rankings tell only half the story. While six in ten women reported feeling “safe” overall, 40 per cent admitted they remain “not so safe” or “unsafe” in their own cities. Safety in daylight hours—especially inside schools and colleges—scored high at 86 per cent. But as night falls, confidence crumbles. Public transport, neighbourhood streets, and recreational spaces turn into zones of fear.

The report also found that only one in three women who faced harassment reported it. That silence means official crime records paint a rosier picture than women’s daily lives. “Two out of three women do not report harassment, meaning NCRB misses the bulk of incidents,” the study noted.

Advertisement

Rahatkar stressed that women’s safety is not just a law-and-order matter. It affects education, health, jobs, mobility, and even digital presence. Physical, psychological, financial, and online security all play a role. She praised measures like women helplines, CCTV networks, and the rise of women police officers and bus drivers as confidence-builders—but warned that institutional fixes are not enough. “We often blame the system, but society must also ask what it has done,” she said.

The NARI 2025 findings highlight a crucial truth: a city is not safe just because statistics say so. It is safe only when women can move without restrictions, report without fear, and dream without curfew. Until then, safety remains a number on paper—while the reality is lived in hesitation and restraint.