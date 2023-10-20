comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 20 2023 15:59:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.1 -2.22%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.9 -1.36%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,769.55 1.8%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.25 -1.4%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,523.05 0.53%
Business News/ News / India/  Narrow escape for 16 passengers as bus catches fire in Gujarat's Valsad| WATCH
Back Back

Narrow escape for 16 passengers as bus catches fire in Gujarat's Valsad| WATCH

 Livemint

Bus with 16 passengers catches fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, no casualties reported.

Bus with 16 passengers catches fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, no casualties reported. (Photo: ANI)Premium
Bus with 16 passengers catches fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, no casualties reported. (Photo: ANI)

In the early hours of Friday, a bus with 16 passengers on board caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Pardi village in Valsad district.

There were no reported casualties or injuries resulting from the incident, according to the police, ANI reported.

The bus was travelling from Ahmedabad to Belgaum in Karnataka when the incident occurred, as per authorities.

"There were 16 passengers on the bus, and all were evacuated safely," the police said.

The incident also forced the closure of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for about 2 hours as firefighters made efforts to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App