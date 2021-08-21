The passengers travelling in a bus in Uttarakhand had a narrow escape when a landslide occurred in the mountainous road on which they were travelling.

The landslide took place in Nainital and the one-minute long video shared by news agency ANI shows dramatic footage of passengers getting out of the bus in a frantic manner as the landslide begins.

The driver of the bus takes the vehicle in reverse to a safe distance to avoid any injury to any individual. The video shows how a big chunk of the mountain falls down and blocks the road.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A bus carrying 14 passengers narrowly escaped a landslide in Nainital on Friday. No casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/eyj1pBQmNw — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

The passengers are heard to have a sigh of relief as they averted a big natural disaster.

Meanwhile,after a gap of nearly two weeks, the Southwest Monsoon is set to revive in north India from August 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

The IMD has forecasted moderate to isolated heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi between August 19 and August 23 with the revival of the monsoon.

