Narrow escape for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as truck hits escort vehicle in Bihar, 3 cops injured, says report

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had a narrow escape as a truck crashed into his convoy while returning from Madhepura to Patna. Three members of his security team sustained injuries in the accident.

According to an Aaj Tak report, Yadav had stopped for a tea break at the national highway late on Friday night, at 1.30 am. The speeding truck rammed into one of the escort vehicles while Yadav and other leaders were disembarking from his car, the report said.

“We had stopped to drink tea when the truck, which was speeding an out of control, rammed into 2-3 vehicles in front of me. I was standing just five feet away from the accident site. The truck was stopped at the toll and appropriate action should be taken against those responsible,” the report quoted Tejashwi Yadav as saying.

Yadav slams Nitish Kumar govt in Bihar The RJD leader on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, accusing it of failing on law and order and allowing the health system to collapse.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, “Criminals are on the loose in Bihar. Many incidents are constantly coming to light and the police seem helpless. The government is also sleeping, and it seems as if they have nothing to do with anything.., rape happens and the Deputy CM makes promises, this is the situation. This is maha-jungle raj.”

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly also criticised the state's health infrastructure, particularly the conditions at AIIMS Patna and PMCH, news agency ANI reported.

Yadav expressed concern over what he described as a worsening situation at AIIMS Patna. "No one gets bed. Yesterday I went to AIIMS, and the state of the healthcare is deteriorating. There is so much disorganisation in AIIMS. Kin of patients were resting on the roads. Patients are not getting beds. People were requesting me to help them get a bed. This is the situation, these mafias in the Bihar government and the central government, those who should cater to the pain of common people, are busy inflicting more pain," he said.

He also questioned CM Nitish Kumar's ability to govern. "The CM is in an unconscious state of mind and is now incapable of staying on his post. He has become forgetful, unable to recognise MLAs, MPs, or even Cabinet members by face or name," Yadav alleged.