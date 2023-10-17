India has offered its assistance to Central Asian states to tackle terrorism, drug trafficking and to build defences against cyber threats as part of measures to bolster cooperation and connectivity with the strategic region

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval who is in Kazakhstan to participate in the second meeting of Indian and Central Asian security officials, made the offer.

Noting that India and Central Asia face common security challenges, the Indian NSA said "malign actors from interconnected networks" threaten the shared neighbourhood.

Doval said the meeting is being held at a time when the world is facing great challenges and dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes. Diplomacy must be at the centre of all conflict resolution initiatives, he added.

Doval said terrorism, in all forms and manifestations, remains one of the most serious threats to international security and all such acts, regardless of motivation or cause, are unjustifiable. He described drug trafficking as a serious menace that is often leveraged by terror groups and organised criminal gangs and highlighted the need for close coordination to tackle this problem, the report said.

Doval offered fully funded capacity-building programmes in a range of areas to tackle both terrorism and drug trafficking.

India will work closely with Central Asian states to help them build defences against cyber threats and create a secure cyber ecosystem, Doval said. The NSA invited the heads of cyber security agencies of the Central Asian countries to India for a “strategic cyber experience" since capacity building and sharing of experiences are cornerstones for strengthening cooperation in this area.

Doval offered to provide the United Payment Interface (UPI) technology free of cost to Central Asian states and to facilitate the setting up of sovereign digital real-time payment systems in line with the needs of these countries.

Doval also proposed the setting up of an India-Central Asia Rare Earths Forum to explore partnerships in strategic minerals.

In an apparent swipe at China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Doval said it is important to ensure that connectivity initiatives are “consultative, transparent and participatory", and that they respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. Such initiatives should also adhere to environmental parameters, ensure financial viability and not become debt burdens, he said.

Doval said the absence of direct land access between Central Asia and India is “an anomaly" and the result of a “conscious policy of denial by a particular country". Though he didn’t name any country, it was apparent that he was referring to Pakistan, which has never allowed the transit of Indian goods through its territory.

Nothing that India is a member of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Ashgabat Agreement, Doval invited the Central Asian states to use Iran's Chabahar port, where an Indian company operates the Shaheed Bahesti terminal, for maritime trade. He also sought their support for including Chabahar port within the framework of INSTC.

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are set to join the INSTC soon and with this, all five Central Asian states will be part of this trade corridor.

The participants agreed to meet again in Kyrgyzstan in 2024.

