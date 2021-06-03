OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NASA astronaut shares picture of Himalayas from space

A NASA astronaut on Thursday shared an image on social media, showing the Himalayan range from space.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Mark T Vande Hei shared the enthralling image on Twitter and captioned it as,"Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The Himalayan range is situated in South and East Asia separating the plains of the Indian subcontinent from the Tibetan Plateau. The range has many of Earth's highest peaks, including, Mount Everest, at the border between Nepal and China. The Himalayas include over fifty mountains.

The pictures received tons of appreciative comments on the internet. Several netizens reacted positively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout