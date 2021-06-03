A NASA astronaut on Thursday shared an image on social media, showing the Himalayan range from space.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Mark T Vande Hei shared the enthralling image on Twitter and captioned it as,"Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this".

Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this. pic.twitter.com/1QNylAIqAF — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) June 2, 2021

The Himalayan range is situated in South and East Asia separating the plains of the Indian subcontinent from the Tibetan Plateau. The range has many of Earth's highest peaks, including, Mount Everest, at the border between Nepal and China. The Himalayas include over fifty mountains.

The pictures received tons of appreciative comments on the internet. Several netizens reacted positively.

Wow I absolutely like it and wonderful location — Abhimanyu Bhai (@Abhiman99882564) June 3, 2021

Such a majestic view 😍 I should say you guys are so fortunate that us — Ram (@t00reytwi) June 2, 2021

Such a beautiful picture,, I must be waving at you from earth!! — Rajiv Chaubey (Get your jab) (@Rajiv_chaubey) June 3, 2021

What a beautiful Himalaya. we Indians are very thankful to Nature for Incredible Crown..#Himalayas #Indians — Raman Kendre (@RamanKendre) June 3, 2021

Awesome phtoto. Pleasure to see heaven on earth. — Parminder Kaur (@Parmind09703224) June 2, 2021

