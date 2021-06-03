NASA astronaut shares picture of Himalayas from space1 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2021, 10:47 PM IST
NASA astronaut Mark T Vande Hei shared the enthralling image of the Himalayan range on Twitter
A NASA astronaut on Thursday shared an image on social media, showing the Himalayan range from space.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Mark T Vande Hei shared the enthralling image on Twitter and captioned it as,"Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this".
The Himalayan range is situated in South and East Asia separating the plains of the Indian subcontinent from the Tibetan Plateau. The range has many of Earth's highest peaks, including, Mount Everest, at the border between Nepal and China. The Himalayas include over fifty mountains.
The pictures received tons of appreciative comments on the internet. Several netizens reacted positively.
