Sunita Williams to visit India? Cousin highlights NASA astronaut’s Indian roots: ‘Proud daughter of Gujarat’

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams may visit India soon, NDTV cited Williams' cousin Falguni Pandya as saying in an interview on Wednesday.

"We are also planning on going on vacation together. There is going to be a lot of family time," Pandya said on Sunita Williams' returning home after 286 days in space.

Sunita Williams, along with her Crew-9 team, returned to Earth early on Wednesday after a nine-month stay at the International Space Station.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Rawal, another cousin of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, expressed happiness over her return to Earth from space.

"As soon as Sunita came out of the capsule, we started celebrating. We had lighted diyas and were praying to God for her safe return to Earth. We want her to come to India soon. We are thankful to the prime minister to showering so much affection on our family. He also wrote a letter to Sunita," Rawal told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

Sunita William's Indian roots Pandya told News 18, Sunita loves Indian food, "we will visit India again once she returns," she said. “Sunita is a proud daughter of Gujarat, and her village, Jhulasan, is celebrating her return," Pandya stated.

In the interview, Pandya recounted her visit to India for the Kumbh Mela in February, where Williams was fascinated and eager to learn all about the festival.

“When I shared my pictures of the Kumbh Mela with her, she sent me a picture from space. It was an iconic picture of the Kumbh Mela," she was quoted as saying.

PM Modi invites Sunita Williams to visit India Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier wrote to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and invited her to visit India.

The letter, written on March 1 and sent through former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, was shared on X by Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.

"Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission," Modi said in the letter.

Also Read | Trump wants Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to visit Oval Office on THIS day

"After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters," the prime minister said.

Modi recalled meeting Williams and her late father Deepak Pandya during his 2016 visit to the US.

He said he had met Massimino at a programme in New Delhi and Williams' name came up during the conversation.

"During the course of our conversation, your name came up and we discussed how proud we are of you and your work. Following this interaction, I could not stop myself from writing to you," he said.

The prime minister said he enquired about Williams' wellbeing while meeting President Donald Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden during his visits to the US.

He said 1.4 billion Indians had always taken great pride in Williams achievements. “Recent developments have yet again showcased your inspirational fortitude and perseverance.”

PM Modi said Williams' mother Bonnie Pandya must be keenly awaiting her return and he was sure that "Deepakbhai's" blessings were with her as well.

The prime minister also sent his warm regards to Williams' husband Michael Williams.