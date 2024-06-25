NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Barry Wilmore remain stuck in orbit amid Starliner repairs

  • Two NASA astronauts, Barry Wilmore and Suni Williams, are stuck on the ISS two weeks past their scheduled return as engineers work on fixing helium leaks in the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

Livemint
First Published10:01 AM IST
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore will fly into space for the third time on Tuesday as the pilot aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft in its first crewed test flight.
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore will fly into space for the third time on Tuesday as the pilot aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft in its first crewed test flight. (PTI)

Two NASA astronauts, Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams, are stuck orbiting Earth on the International Space Station (ISS), now two weeks past their planned return to Earth. They remain aboard the ISS as Boeing and NASA engineers work to fix a series of helium leaks on the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, which carried them to space on its inaugural crewed mission, as per a Newsweek report.

Also Read | Realty check: How NRIs can ace property sales in India
Also Read | NASA delays Sunita Williams’s return to Earth one more time, know why

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

Starliner, which faced multiple delays before its June 5 launch, encountered thruster issues and helium leaks on its way to the ISS. Despite these problems, NASA has stated that the spacecraft has been “performing well in orbit while docked to the space station,” as quoted by Newsweek.

Also Read | Top events today: WikiLeaks founder walks free, Kejriwal bail plea, and more

NASA has assured the public that Wilmore and Williams are not "stranded" and could return home whenever necessary. They remain in orbit to give mission teams time to review propulsion system data and manage the helium leaks. According to the report, the Starliner is capable of staying docked at the ISS for up to 45 days.

 

"We are taking our time and following our standard mission management team process," Steve Stich, NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager, said. “We are letting the data drive our decision making relative to managing the small helium system leaks and thruster performance,” as quoted by Newsweek.

Also Read | Centre in a first may give rice as part of MGNREGS wages

Originally scheduled to return on June 22, Wilmore and Williams' return was postponed to June 26 and then delayed indefinitely as of last Friday.

The Starliner's first crewed mission took three attempts to launch. This mission is a critical part of the program intended to provide an alternative to SpaceX's Crew Dragon for transporting astronauts and cargo to orbit. Despite numerous delays and technical issues, Boeing remains optimistic. Mark Nappi, the vice president and program manager of the Commercial Crew Program for Boeing, reported that Wilmore and Williams remain "overwhelmingly positive."

Who Are the Astronauts?

Sunita "Suni" Williams

Indian origin Sunita Williams, 58, is also a NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy officer, serving as Wilmore's co-pilot on the Starliner mission. Selected by NASA in 1998, Williams has commanded the ISS and held the record for most spacewalks by a woman, at seven, and for most spacewalk time, at 50 hours and 40 minutes. Known for her achievements in space, Williams was the first person to run a marathon and complete a triathlon in space. She has received numerous awards, including the Legion of Merit and the Humanitarian Service Medal.

Barry "Butch" Wilmore

Barry "Butch" Wilmore, 61, is a seasoned NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy test pilot. Selected by NASA in 2000, Wilmore has previously served on two spaceflights, including piloting a Space Shuttle mission to the ISS in 2009. He later returned to the ISS on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in 2014. Accumulating 178 days in orbit, Wilmore has a distinguished career as a Navy test pilot and has received numerous honors, including the Navy Meritorious Service Medal and the NCAA Theodore Roosevelt Award.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaNASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Barry Wilmore remain stuck in orbit amid Starliner repairs

Most Active Stocks

ICICI Bank

1,177.80
05:35 AM | 25 JUN 2024
7.8 (0.67%)

Bharat Electronics

312.70
05:34 AM | 25 JUN 2024
3 (0.97%)

HDFC Bank

1,699.00
05:35 AM | 25 JUN 2024
26.9 (1.61%)

Ashok Leyland

243.35
05:34 AM | 25 JUN 2024
3.15 (1.31%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Craftsman Automation

5,300.55
05:25 AM | 25 JUN 2024
465.55 (9.63%)

Raymond

2,786.65
05:25 AM | 25 JUN 2024
178.45 (6.84%)

Olectra Greentech

1,836.25
05:25 AM | 25 JUN 2024
97.35 (5.6%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,847.55
05:25 AM | 25 JUN 2024
95.7 (5.46%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,976.00-1,079.00
    Chennai
    73,620.00-654.00
    Delhi
    72,689.00-1,803.00
    Kolkata
    73,119.00-1,082.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue