Since early 2021, engineers and technicians at JPL have been integrating and testing NISAR's two radar systems - the L-band SAR provided by JPL and the S-band SAR built by ISRO. JPL, which is managed for NASA by Caltech in Pasadena, leads the U.S. component of the project and is providing the mission’s L-band SAR.

