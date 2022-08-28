NASA: Massive asteroid to make closest approach to Earth today. Details here

The NASA warned that the asteroid which is approximately the size of an airplane, is reportedly on its way to Earth and will reach its closest approach today on August 28
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) issued a warning that an asteroid is making its way to Earth and potentially, may reach the Earth today. The NASA warned that the asteroid which is approximately the size of an airplane, is reportedly on its way to Earth and will reach its closest approach today, August 28, as per report by NDTV.
Meanwhile, the NASA CNEOS has shared that the asteroid known as NEO 2022 QP3 will pass by Earth on August 28 9:55 pm UTC, or 3:25 am IST and the asteroid is reportedly a 100-foot wide and is expected to come as close as 5.51 million kilometres to the Earth, according to the NDTV report.
It is important to note that NASA has shared, “perhaps the most important issue to remember when interpreting our NEO close-approach tables is the inherent uncertainty in each NEO orbit. This uncertainty is related to several parameters used in the orbit determination process including the number of observations (measurements), the time spanned by those observations (data arc), the quality of the observations (e.g. radar vs optical), and the geometry of the observations. Of these parameters, the time spanned by the observations generally has the greatest effect on orbital uncertainty."
The NASA further informed that despite the NEO orbits being uncertain, "it is possible to estimate the size of these uncertainties and place corresponding limits on close-approach distance and time. For example, we provide a nominal distance, and minimum distance (the minimum distance between the 3-sigma Earth target-plane error ellipse and the Earth’s surface). We also note that Earth close-approach statistics for a given NEO can change (often by large amounts) as new data become available and the orbit is updated."
Meanwhile, in another development, NASA is about to take the first step on its journey to return people to the moon by the end of the decade and if all goes well, a massive uncrewed rocket will lift off from Kennedy Space Center on Monday morning, then circle the moon in an orbit that will take it deep into space before it returns to Earth 42 days later, according to Bloomberg report.
