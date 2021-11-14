Nasa records over 57,000 stubble fires between Nov 1-13 in Punjab, Haryana

As national capital Delhi grapples with 'severe' air pollution, satellite data by NASA has shown that Punjab and Haryana recorded the most number of stubble fires in November this year. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, between November 1 and November 13, Punjab and Haryana recorded the most number of stubble fires since 2012.

The cumulative count of stubble burning was 57,263 between November 1 and November 13 as per the NASA data. The number of fire incidents exceeded 75,225 since October 1, this year.

According to the Punjab government data, the state recorded 3,742 farm fires yesterday, taking the total number of stubble burning incidents in the state to 62,863 this season-- the second-highest over the past five years.

However, yesterday the Supreme Court of India said that farmers alone cannot be blamed for Delhi's polluted air. The court slammed the Delhi government and the Centre for not taking sufficient measures to mitigate the capital's pollution.

Supreme Court judge Surya Kant is a farmer and Chief Justice N V Ramana hails from a farmer family and they know that poor and marginalised farmers in northern states cannot afford to buy machinery for stubble management.

"You are saying two lakh machines are available, but the poor farmers cannot afford these machines. After the agrarian laws, the landholding in UP, Punjab, and Haryana is less than 3 acres. We can't expect those farmers to purchase those machines," Justice Kant said.

"Why can't the Centre and the state governments provide the machines. Take away the stubble for use in paper mills and various other purposes. In winters the stubble can be used for fodder for goats, etc. in Rajasthan," he said. Justice Kant also said it has become a fashion to blame the farmers for air pollution.

Tens of thousands of small farmers around the capital burn their crop residue at the start of every winter, clearing fields from the recently harvested paddy to make way for wheat.

The practice was banned two years ago but enforcement is lax, and it remains the cheapest and quickest way for farmers to strip their fields for the next growing season. That results in a blanket of hazardous smoke that settles on Delhi in winters.

