NASA set to launch Capstone today as the first piece of Artemis to the moon

After about six days of launch, the Photon upper stage will release CAPSTONE into space for the first portion of the spacecraft’s solo flight. After a four-month journey to the moon, CAPSTONE will test the dynamics of the NRHO for at least six months, helping reduce risk for future spacecraft, the space agency shared. “CAPSTONE will also demonstrate innovative spacecraft-to-spacecraft navigation technology and one-way ranging capabilities that could help future spacecraft fly near the Moon with reduced need for communication with Earth," it said.