NASA to research moon craters in Bengaluru: Netizen's viral post on potholes

NASA to research moon craters in Bengaluru: Netizen's viral post on potholes1 min read . 04:39 PM IST
Bengaluru's potholes have become infamous for causing multiple accidents and taking multiple lives this year. The city's residents are trying anew way to the attention of the city's administration regarding the infrastructure, potholes and accidents.
“NASA scientists to soon arrive in #Bengaluru for research on moon craters that just appeared on Earth. Location : #Hennur underpass on ORR. Dear @BBMPCOMM & @blrcitytraffic please put safety barricades here to protect this location for scientific research," he tweeted.
The tweet has more than 420 likes and 130 retweets.
“True - they need to keep a camera permanently to monitor the increase in crater both number and depth. Additionally they can also see water flooding frequently which will also dramatically increase the craters in newer areas," another reply read.
In a similar instance, a 51-year-old woman was killed on Monday night after she fell off a scooter and came under a bus in Bengaluru, while she was riding pillion behind her daughter as they were trying to manoeuvre around a pothole.
Bengaluru has broken a record this year for the highest annual rainfall in history, with a stunning 1,704 mm recorded in 2022, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatory said.
Only a few millimetres separated Bengaluru's August 2022 rainfall total (370 mm) from the all-time high of 387.1 mm set in August 1998. Bengaluru received 98.5 mm of rain in August 2021. Prior to that, rainfall totals of 75.9 mm in August 2020, 146.8 mm in August 2019, and 158.3 mm in August 2018 were recorded.
