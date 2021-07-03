Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a Mumbai hospital, is stable and under observation, according to a PTI report.

The 70-year-old was admitted to the Khar-based PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-Covid-19 facility, on Tuesday.

Shah has no issues at present and is doing well. "He is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine," the source told PTI.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wished Naseeruddin Shah a quick recovery. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Sir Naseeruddin Shah sahib!! Pneumonia is seeking importance so it has decided to stick with you for a couple of days. Give it a quick shake off and get well!! Looking forward to working with you since a long time. Take care of yourself! Prayers for your good health."

Earlier on Wednesday, Shah's wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah said that the veteran actor had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Shah is known for his contribution towards art house cinema with films such as “Nishant", “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", “Ijaazat", “Bazaar", “Masoom", “Mirch Masala", “A Wednesday", “Waiting".

The National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumnus has also created a space for himself in commercial cinema with movies such as "Karma", "Tridev", “Vishwatma", "Chamatkar", “Mohra", “Sarfarosh", “The Dirty Picture", "Krish", “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", among others.

The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 drama "Mee Raqsam" and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series “Bandish Bandits".

