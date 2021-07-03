Veteran actor Anupam Kher wished Naseeruddin Shah a quick recovery. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Sir Naseeruddin Shah sahib!! Pneumonia is seeking importance so it has decided to stick with you for a couple of days. Give it a quick shake off and get well!! Looking forward to working with you since a long time. Take care of yourself! Prayers for your good health."

