Nashik: Bus catches fire, 8 killed
Nashik Police is still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths.
At least 8 people died after a bus had caught fire on October 7 in Nashik, Maharashtra. Bodies and injured people were taken to hospital. Nashik Police is still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with doctor's confirmation, ANI reported.
(This story is developing. More details are awaited.)
