Nashik: Bus catches fire, 8 killed

Nashik: Bus catches fire, 8 killed

A bus caught fire in Nashik, Maharashtra and killed at least 8.
1 min read . 07:25 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

Nashik Police is still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

At least 8 people died after a bus had caught fire on October 7 in Nashik, Maharashtra. Bodies and injured people were taken to hospital. Nashik Police is still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with doctor's confirmation, ANI reported.

(This story is developing. More details are awaited.)

