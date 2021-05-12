Strict lockdown-like restrictions will be clamped in Nashik district of Maharashtra for 12 days beginning Wednesday given the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Nashik lockdown: Only essential items allowed

As part of the new curbs, people will not be allowed to step outside except for essential and medical reasons. Shops selling grocery, sweets, and bakeries will remain open from 7 am to 12 noon for the next 12 days but only for home deliveries. The new restrictions will come into force from noon.

Nashik lockdown: Milk delivery allowed

During the next 12 days, milk can be collected from centres from 7 am to 12 noon. Home delivery of milk will be allowed only during this period. From 5 pm to 7 pm, people can purchase milk from these centres, the district administration said in an order.

Nashik lockdown: Parcels from hotels allowed

Home delivery of parcels from hotels, restaurants and liquor vends will be allowed from 7 am to 12 noon and 5 pm to 7 pm. No customers will be allowed at all these establishments.

Nashik lockdown: APMCs closed

All Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in the district will remain closed during this period.

The responsibility to make available an optional arrangement to farmers to sell their goods in a decentralised manner will rest with APMCs and concerned officials, the order stated.

Nashik lockdown: vegetable markets closed

All vegetable markets and weekly markets in the district will remain shut. However, vegetables and fruits can be sold at safe distance alongside roads from 7 am to 12 noon.

Sale of vegetables and fruits through handcarts will be allowed, it said.

Nashik Lockdown: construction activities closed

Along with medicine and oxygen manufacturing units, all other industries and construction activities will be allowed to operate only in situ.

Nashik Lockdown: Schools, colleges closed

All schools, colleges, other training institutes, playgrounds and gardens will remain closed along with marriage halls and lawns.

Only registered marriages are allowed in the District Registrar's office and only five people can attend.

A maximum of 20 people are allowed to attend funerals while only 15 people can participate in post-death rituals, it said.

All vaccination centres, banks, post offices will remain open from 9 am to 12 noon only for essential works.

