Malls in Nashik district will reopen with a 50 per cent capacity on weekdays from tomorrow (June 21), district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, PTI reported. As per the order, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas and the rest of the district stood at 4.39 per cent and 9.03 per cent of the total oxygen beds remained occupied during the June 11 to 17 week. As a result, Nashik district is eligible for level-2 of the five-level unlock plan of the Maharashtra government.

However, the administration has decided to continue with the level-3 restrictions considering the previous experience of crowding and various other factors.

Malls to reopen in Nashik from 21 June

The malls will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday to Friday.

RT-PCR test and anti-COVID 19 vaccination are made mandatory for all the employees of these malls as soon as possible.

Use of a face mask, sanitiser, maintaining a social distance and thermal scanning is also a must for employees and customers

Weekend lockdown to continue in Nashik

The 'weekend lockdown' will continue under which all shops and business establishments in the Nashik district will continue to remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays. "Only medical services, medical shops, milk/newspaper sales, vegetable and fruit shops will remain open. Only home delivery of food items will be allowed in hotels, restaurants and food stalls," it said.

Fine for violation of Covid guidelines

Owners of establishments will be fined ₹ 5,000 for violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

5,000 for violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Customers/other persons will be charged a ₹ 1,000 fine.

1,000 fine. If these rules are violated for the second time, these establishments will be sealed till the cancellation of the COVID-19 notification.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,912 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths, according to the state government's health bulletin on Saturday. With 257 new deaths, the Covid death toll reached 1,17,356. At present, the active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 1,32,597.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.