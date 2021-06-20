As Nashik unlocks, malls to open at 50% capacity, weekend lockdown stays

As Nashik unlocks, malls to open at 50% capacity, weekend lockdown stays2 min read . 10:59 AM IST
Nashik district is eligible for level-2 of the five-level unlock plan of the Maharashtra government
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nashik district is eligible for level-2 of the five-level unlock plan of the Maharashtra government
Malls in Nashik district will reopen with a 50 per cent capacity on weekdays from tomorrow (June 21), district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, PTI reported. As per the order, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas and the rest of the district stood at 4.39 per cent and 9.03 per cent of the total oxygen beds remained occupied during the June 11 to 17 week. As a result, Nashik district is eligible for level-2 of the five-level unlock plan of the Maharashtra government.
Malls in Nashik district will reopen with a 50 per cent capacity on weekdays from tomorrow (June 21), district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, PTI reported. As per the order, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas and the rest of the district stood at 4.39 per cent and 9.03 per cent of the total oxygen beds remained occupied during the June 11 to 17 week. As a result, Nashik district is eligible for level-2 of the five-level unlock plan of the Maharashtra government.
However, the administration has decided to continue with the level-3 restrictions considering the previous experience of crowding and various other factors.
However, the administration has decided to continue with the level-3 restrictions considering the previous experience of crowding and various other factors.
Malls to reopen in Nashik from 21 June
Weekend lockdown to continue in Nashik
The 'weekend lockdown' will continue under which all shops and business establishments in the Nashik district will continue to remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays. "Only medical services, medical shops, milk/newspaper sales, vegetable and fruit shops will remain open. Only home delivery of food items will be allowed in hotels, restaurants and food stalls," it said.
Fine for violation of Covid guidelines
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,912 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths, according to the state government's health bulletin on Saturday. With 257 new deaths, the Covid death toll reached 1,17,356. At present, the active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 1,32,597.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!