Nashik mob protests tribal labourer's disappearance, pelts stones at police

Nashik: A mob seeking registration of a kidnap and assault case against a father-son duo following the disappearance of a tribal labourer pelted stones at a police station in Nashik after accusing the force of laxity in the probe.

The incident took place outside Kalwan police station amid a protest by the kin of Vithoba Gulabrao Pawar and others that has been underway since the last couple of days, an official said on Saturday.

"Vithoba Pawar, a farm labourer, has been missing since Friday. His kin have claimed he was kidnapped and beaten up his employer Babu Trimbak Shinde and the latter's son Rahul Shinde. Pawar's kin and others have been protesting outside Kalwan police station seeking a kidnapping and assault case against the Shinde duo," he said.

"The mob has accused police of laxity in their probe into the disappearance of Pawar. On Saturday morning, the mob tried to enter the police station. On being stopped by personnel there, the protesters pelted stones at the police station," the official added.

A policeman and journalist sustained injuries in the attack, while some vehicles were damaged, he said.