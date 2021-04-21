OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nashik oxygen tanker leak: Maharashtra govt sets up probe committee

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a probe by a seven-member committee into the death of 24 COVID-19 patients at a Nashik hospital due to leakage of oxygen and disruption of supply.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said the committee will be headed by Nashik divisional commissioner Radhakrishna Game.

The committee will also give recommendations to update existing safety norms, he said.

"If anyone is responsible for the deaths, they will face legal action," the minister said.

Besides financial assistance of five lakh from the state government, the kin of the deceased will also get five lakh from the Nashik Municipal Corporation, Tope said.

"We would also seek recommendations from the committee about data monitoring, better safety standards and modern methods to handle the equipment. We will try to formulate a standard operating procedures based on the committee's recommendations," he said.

It will help avoid such incidents in future, the minister added.

"We are trying to set up more and more plants based on Pressure Swing Adsorption technology which do not have complications like liquid oxygen storage tanks," he said.

If more and more PSA plants are set up, it would streamline the oxygen supply and accidents can be avoided," Tope said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

