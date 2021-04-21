Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nashik oxygen tanker leak: Maharashtra govt sets up probe committee

Nashik oxygen tanker leak: Maharashtra govt sets up probe committee

Premium
At least 22 patients died after a leakage in an oxygen cylinder which interrupted the supply at Dr. Zakir Hussain Civic Hospital for Covid-19 in Maharashtra's Nashik, India
1 min read . 09:31 PM IST PTI

Health minister Rajesh Tope said the committee will be headed by Nashik divisional commissioner Radhakrishna Game

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a probe by a seven-member committee into the death of 24 COVID-19 patients at a Nashik hospital due to leakage of oxygen and disruption of supply.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a probe by a seven-member committee into the death of 24 COVID-19 patients at a Nashik hospital due to leakage of oxygen and disruption of supply.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said the committee will be headed by Nashik divisional commissioner Radhakrishna Game.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Health minister Rajesh Tope said the committee will be headed by Nashik divisional commissioner Radhakrishna Game.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The committee will also give recommendations to update existing safety norms, he said.

"If anyone is responsible for the deaths, they will face legal action," the minister said.

Besides financial assistance of five lakh from the state government, the kin of the deceased will also get five lakh from the Nashik Municipal Corporation, Tope said.

"We would also seek recommendations from the committee about data monitoring, better safety standards and modern methods to handle the equipment. We will try to formulate a standard operating procedures based on the committee's recommendations," he said.

It will help avoid such incidents in future, the minister added.

"We are trying to set up more and more plants based on Pressure Swing Adsorption technology which do not have complications like liquid oxygen storage tanks," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

In highest single-day spike, West Bengal reports 10,784 new Covid-19 cases, 58 deaths

1 min read . 09:21 PM IST
Premium

'Why are you not waking up?' What Delhi HC told Centre on oxygen shortage in capital

1 min read . 09:11 PM IST
Premium

Why states will now jostle for vaccines

8 min read . 08:58 PM IST
Premium

Co-WIN ready for phase 3 of covid vaccination with some tweaks

2 min read . 08:56 PM IST

If more and more PSA plants are set up, it would streamline the oxygen supply and accidents can be avoided," Tope said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.