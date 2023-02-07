As the Pune-Nashik belt has a large number of industries, the project will open a new source of revenue for them by fast-track movements of cargo as important MIDC areas such as Chakan, Sinnar and Satpur will be directly connected by this rail line. The entire cost of the project has been pegged at ₹16,039 crore.

“The revised plan for the Nashik-Pune High Speed Rail was presented and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav approved the project in principle. After completing the technical aspects, the proposal will now be submitted before the Union Cabinet." Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in an interaction with the media.

The Railway line will pass through three districts of Maharashtra - Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik - providing seamless connectivity to industrial zones of Pune and Nashik such as Alandi, Chakan, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon, Sinnar and Satpur.

The rail line will augment revenues from multi -fold industries like automobile, machineries, electronics, pharmaceuticals, sugar mills and other agricultural activities around the project influence regions.

Passengers of varied travel purposes such as tourism, education, agricultural and as well as business and daily shuttles will have ample facilities to connect with the rest of the country.

Other highlights of Pune-Nashik High-Speed Rail:

This will also be the first low-cost semi-high speed corridor in the country.

This will probably be the first instance in India wherein both lines are proposed to be constructed simultaneously, with electrification.

Development of container depots along the rail corridor.

Development rights for proposed stations.

Development of Private Freight Terminal (PFT), Dry Port, Multimodal and commercial hub, Warehouses and Siding at suggested location by local industries.

Economic development due to fast track movement of cargo by Railways

Providing connectivity for the transport of coal to thermal power plants.

Facilitating economic transportation of industrial goods from the Pune region to different part of the country as well as to ports.

*With agency inputs