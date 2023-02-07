Nashik-Pune in two hours: Know routes, other details of the high-speed rail project
- As the Pune-Nashik belt has a large number of industries, the project will open a new source of revenue for them by fast-track movements of cargo as important MIDC areas such as Chakan, Sinnar and Satpur will be directly connected by this rail line
As the Pune-Nashik belt has a large number of industries, the project will open a new source of revenue for them by fast-track movements of cargo as important MIDC areas such as Chakan, Sinnar and Satpur will be directly connected by this rail line. The entire cost of the project has been pegged at ₹16,039 crore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×