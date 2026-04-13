Nashik sexual harassment case: NITES approaches labour ministry, calls for detailed audit of POSH compliance

IT sector employees' body NITES on Monday approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment, calling for a detailed audit of POSH compliance at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), according to a report by news wire PTI. It also urged authorities to carry out a wider state-level audit across tech and ITES companies, especially large multinational organisations in Maharashtra.

NITES urged the ministry to take "immediate and decisive action" by directing a comprehensive and time-bound audit and inspection.

The letter to the labour ministry comes amid the charges of sexual harassment and allegations on forced religious conversion by eight female employees at TCS' office in Nashik.

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On Sunday, India's largest IT services company said the firm has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, confirming the suspension of employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at its Nashik office.

What NITES said in its letter? Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), in its letter to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya – urged for a detailed audit of POSH — Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the workplace — compliance in TCS across all its establishments, including constitution, independence, and functioning of internal committees.

The IT employees' body has also demanded examination of all complaints of sexual harassment received, pending, or disposed of within the organisation (TCS) over the past several years, along with action taken, while calling for assessment of the role and accountability of Human Resources personnel and senior management in handling complaints and ensuring a safe workplace.

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It also demanded "verification of whether employees were discouraged from reporting complaints or subjected to retaliation".

NITES has also highlighted the need for "a wider state level audit of POSH compliance across IT and ITES companies operating in Maharashtra, especially large multinational organisations."

It also called for issuance of strict directions fixing accountability on employers and management for failure to ensure a safe, lawful, and dignified workplace.

"The employees of this country contribute immensely to the growth of the IT sector and to the economy at large. They deserve workplaces that are safe, respectful, and compliant with the law," NITES said.

It added, "We, therefore, request the ministry to treat this matter with utmost urgency and seriousness, not only to address the present case but also to ensure that such incidents do not recur anywhere in the country".

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Last week, the police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department turned a deaf ear to their complaints. The police have since arrested seven people, including the company's female HR manager.

The company, in a statement, said, "TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action."

The employees being investigated have been suspended pending enquiry, the company's spokesperson said, adding that the firm is cooperating with local law enforcement authorities and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation.

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(with inputs from agencies)