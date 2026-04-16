Nashik sexual harassment case: TCS orders work from home at Nashik unit after allegation surfaces

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has directed employees at its Nashik unit to work from home amid allegations of religious conversions and harassment at the facility.

The sources close to the development told ANI, “TCS has asked its employees at Nashik station to work from home. The decision has been taken for the convenience and safety of employees.”

So far, eight employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), including seven men and the female operations manager have been arrested. Another female employee is absconding, according to investigators

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The probe in the matter revealed that seven male accused operated like an organised gang to target female employees, a senior officer told PTI on Wednesday.

Explaining the role of the two female accused, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik noted, “the operations and HR head of the unit had allegedly discouraged a victim from submitting a complaint, saying these things happen and sided with the accused.”

In a related development, the Nashik court on Wednesday remanded the female operations manager in judicial custody till April 28.

Responding to reports speculating involvement of any extremist organisation or funding from abroad for the accused, the police commissioner said a thorough investigation is underway, and the police have written to the SID, ATS and NIA. "As and when we get some evidence, we will be able to come to a conclusion about the same," he added.

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Earlier this week, the police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight female employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, while the human resources department ignored their complaints.

Infosys reaffirms zero-tolerance policy Meanwhile, Infosys issued a formal statement on Wednesday addressing social media allegations of workplace harassment at its Business Process Management (BPM) facility in Pune.

The controversy surrounding Infosys ignited after a series of posts on the social media platform X alleged inappropriate behaviour toward female employees in Pune.

In an official statement, Infosys emphasised its commitment to employee safety. "Infosys maintains a zero-tolerance approach to any form of harassment or discrimination. Any issue reported is treated seriously and investigated by an independent committee. We encourage a 'speak-up' culture for employees to report any concern."

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The company noted that it has activated its internal robust processes and multi-channel preventive programs to investigate the claims, aligned with its global Code of Conduct.

"Any issue that is reported is treated seriously and investigated by an independent committee, as per our robust processes. In addition, there are proactive multi-channel preventive programs, including a 'speak-up' culture that encourages employees to report any concern," added the statement.

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