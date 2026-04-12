Nashik sexual harassment, religious conversion case under SIT scanner, MNC breaks silence - 10 points

A few days after six persons linked to a multinational company (MNC) in Nashik of Thane in Maharashtra, Minister Girish Mahajan has informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the allegations of “religious conversion and sexual harassment.”

The Maharashtra minister also stressed that stringent punishment will be given to those found responsible for alleged religious conversions and sexual harassment.

Speaking to reporters, Girish Mahajan warned of a larger conspiracy and stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the police to look into the neighbouring corporate hubs to identify similar patterns.

Nashik MNC case: What we know so far As many as eight women employees of the MNC lodged complaints alleging mental and sexual harassment. The minister has also alleged that the women were forced to offer namaz and eat beef. He alleged that attempts had been made to convert the victims. The police have so far arrested seven people in connection with the case. Those arrested also include the company's woman HR manager. All the accused were produced before a court and remanded to 14-day judicial custody. As the allegations surfaced, the police registered a total of nine First Information Reports (FIRs). Girish Mahajan said that cases have been filed against some senior employees, including women, who did not take any step despite the complaints. He said, “A case has been filed against them. The inquiry is underway. I think the involvement of some more people will also come to light in this,” he said. He further claimed that the women might have been victims of a racket involved in luring girls with a promise of jobs and later blackmailing them with their photographs and videos. On Friday, activists from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, staged a sit-in agitation in front of the MNC office. According to the police, the incidents of sexual harassment have allegedly taken place since July 2022. What did the MNC say? The Nashik MNC released a statement on Sunday and said that there is a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form, as it confirmed suspension of employees who were involved in the alleged cases of sexual harassment.

It said, the company “has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action.”

The police commissioner, meanwhile, has issued an appeal stating that if any woman has any complaint about molestation or sexual assault, she can send a message on WhatApp number 9923323311, or contact control room on 112.