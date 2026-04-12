Nashik sexual harassment, religious conversion case under SIT scanner, MNC breaks silence - 10 points

A few days after six persons linked to a multinational company (MNC) in Nashik of Thane in Maharashtra, Minister Girish Mahajan has informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the allegations of “religious conversion and sexual harassment.”
The Maharashtra minister also stressed that stringent punishment will be given to those found responsible for alleged religious conversions and sexual harassment.
Speaking to reporters, Girish Mahajan warned of a larger conspiracy and stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the police to look into the neighbouring corporate hubs to identify similar patterns.
The Nashik MNC released a statement on Sunday and said that there is a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form, as it confirmed suspension of employees who were involved in the alleged cases of sexual harassment.
It said, the company “has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action.”
The police commissioner, meanwhile, has issued an appeal stating that if any woman has any complaint about molestation or sexual assault, she can send a message on WhatApp number 9923323311, or contact control room on 112.
(With agency inputs)