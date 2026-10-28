Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027: Guide to ₹22,425-cr event, Amrit Snan key dates, location— Full schedule

Maharashtra is set to host Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, one of the state's mega Hindu religious congregations, from October 2026 to July 2028. Held once every 12 years in the twin pilgrimage towns of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, the event draws millions of devotees who take a holy dip in the Godavari River.

Advertisement

Here's all you need to know about the budget, key dates and schedule for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2026.

The ₹ 22,425-crore event The Maharashtra government has approved a comprehensive Kumbh Mela Development Plan worth ₹22,425.39 crore.

The information was shared by Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on 27 July 2026.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the proposal received the approval of the Maharashtra Chief Minister at an Apex Committee meeting held on 13 March 2026.

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 may 'generate ₹ 27,000 crore' According to ANI, the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 is expected to generate economic activity worth nearly ₹27,000 crore.

On 31 July, the report said that the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) and deAsra Foundation launched the next phase of the ANEK (Accelerating Nano Enterprises through Kumbh) initiative on Friday to ensure that local women, street vendors and nano entrepreneurs are equipped to benefit from this once-in-12-year opportunity.

Advertisement

"The initiative builds upon a framework developed by deAsra Foundation under its knowledge partnership with NTKMA, which projects that Simhastha Kumbh 2027 could generate nearly ₹27,000 crore in overall economic activity through direct, indirect and induced spending," the report added while citing an official statement.

What is Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela The Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela is one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, held once every 12 years on the banks of the River Godavari in Maharashtra.

According to the government's description, the event is deeply rooted in the legend of Amrit Manthan and symbolises faith, purity and the eternal cycle of renewal.

Trimbakeshwar, home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, adds immense religious significance to the region, while Nashik’s rich culture, temples, and ghats reflect its spiritual and historical depth.

Advertisement

Sacred bathing sites Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar are the region's most significant pilgrimage sites. These sacred ghats are nearly 30 km apart.

Ramkund is among the most revered sacred bathing sites and holds particular significance for the Vaishnav tradition. During the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the site is associated with the observance of Amrit Snan, an important ritual bathing tradition, according to an official release.

Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar is a key sacred bathing site for Shaiv ascetics during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Situated against the backdrop of the Brahmagiri hills, the site is distinguished by its architectural features and its deep-rooted religious significance.

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela: Important dates 31 October: The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela will begin on 31 October 2026. The last day of the Kumbh will be on 24 July 2028.

Advertisement

'Dhwajarohan': The Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting ceremony is scheduled for 12.02 pm on 31 October at Ramkund. President Droupadi Murmu has been invited to attend the event.

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela: 'Shahi Snan', 'Amrit Snan' full schedule and location Here's a full schedule as mentioned by Nirvi Yatra Pvt Ltd on its website.

Date Event LOCATIONS 31 October 2026 Official Commencement (Dhwajarohan – Flag Hoisting) Ramkund, Nashik 24 July 2027 Flag Hoisting Ceremony (Opening of main Mela) Nashik and Trimbakeshwar 2 August 2027 First Amrit Snan (Ashadh Somvati Amavasya)/First Shahi Snan Ramkund and Kushavarta Kund 31 August 2027 Second Amrit Snan (Shravan Amavasya)/Main Shahi Snan Ramkund and Kushavarta Kund 5 September 2027 Rishi Panchami Both Locations 11 September 2027 Third Amrit Snan (Vaishnava) – Bhadrapada Ekadashi/Final Shahi Snan Ramkund, Nashik 12 September 2027 Third Amrit Snan (Shaiva) – Bhadrapada Ekadashi/Final Shahi Snan Kushavarta, Trimbakeshwar 15 September 2027 Bhadrapada Purnima Both Locations 11 October 2027 Ashwin Shudh Ekadashi Both Locations 15 October 2027 Ashwin Purnima Both Locations 10 November 2027 Kartik Shudh Ekadashi Both Locations 14 November 2027 Kartik Purnima Both Locations 26 January 2028 Mouni Amavasya Both Locations 1 February 2028 Vasant Panchami Both Locations 8 February 2028 Ganga Godavari Mahotsav Ramkund, Nashik 27 February 2028 Maha Shivratri Kushavarta, Trimbak 25 May – 2 June 2028 Ganga Dussehra Utsav Both Locations 24 July 2028 Official conclusion (Flag Lowering) Nashik and Trimbakeshwar

Invitation for logo design competition The Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, in collaboration with the Association of Designers of India and MyGov, invited creative minds to design a logo for Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 that captures the spirit of faith, purity and renewal associated with this sacred event.

It said the logo should capture the essence of Kumbh Mela and Lord Shiva; the magnificence of Ramayana sites in Nashik; the ghats of Nashik; and the eternal flow of the River Godavari.

Advertisement

Gratification:

1st Winner will be rewarded: ₹3,00,000 + certificate

2nd Winner will be rewarded: ₹2,00,000 + certificate

3rd Winner will be rewarded: ₹1,00,000 + certificate

More details at: https://static.mygov.in/archive/mygov/en/public/task/nashik-trimbakeshwar-kumbh-mela-2027-logo-design-competition/index.html

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in