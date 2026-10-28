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Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027: Guide to ₹22,425-cr event, Amrit Snan key dates, location— Full schedule

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 to commence on 31 October: Here's all you need to know about the Kumbh Mela's budget, key dates and schedule for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2026.

Akriti Anand
Published28 Oct 2026, 01:32 PM IST
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Nashik: Participants blow conch shells on the banks of the Godavari River to set a Guinness World Record during preparations for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela, in Nashik, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. A total of 501 people blew conch shells simultaneously during the event.
Nashik: Participants blow conch shells on the banks of the Godavari River to set a Guinness World Record during preparations for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela, in Nashik, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. A total of 501 people blew conch shells simultaneously during the event. (PTI)
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Maharashtra is set to host Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, one of the state's mega Hindu religious congregations, from October 2026 to July 2028. Held once every 12 years in the twin pilgrimage towns of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, the event draws millions of devotees who take a holy dip in the Godavari River.

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Here's all you need to know about the budget, key dates and schedule for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2026.

The 22,425-crore event

The Maharashtra government has approved a comprehensive Kumbh Mela Development Plan worth 22,425.39 crore.

The information was shared by Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on 27 July 2026.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the proposal received the approval of the Maharashtra Chief Minister at an Apex Committee meeting held on 13 March 2026.

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 may 'generate 27,000 crore'

According to ANI, the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 is expected to generate economic activity worth nearly 27,000 crore.

On 31 July, the report said that the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) and deAsra Foundation launched the next phase of the ANEK (Accelerating Nano Enterprises through Kumbh) initiative on Friday to ensure that local women, street vendors and nano entrepreneurs are equipped to benefit from this once-in-12-year opportunity.

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"The initiative builds upon a framework developed by deAsra Foundation under its knowledge partnership with NTKMA, which projects that Simhastha Kumbh 2027 could generate nearly 27,000 crore in overall economic activity through direct, indirect and induced spending," the report added while citing an official statement.

What is Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela

The Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela is one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, held once every 12 years on the banks of the River Godavari in Maharashtra.

According to the government's description, the event is deeply rooted in the legend of Amrit Manthan and symbolises faith, purity and the eternal cycle of renewal.

Trimbakeshwar, home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, adds immense religious significance to the region, while Nashik’s rich culture, temples, and ghats reflect its spiritual and historical depth.

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Sacred bathing sites

Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar are the region's most significant pilgrimage sites. These sacred ghats are nearly 30 km apart.

Ramkund is among the most revered sacred bathing sites and holds particular significance for the Vaishnav tradition. During the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the site is associated with the observance of Amrit Snan, an important ritual bathing tradition, according to an official release.

Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar is a key sacred bathing site for Shaiv ascetics during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Situated against the backdrop of the Brahmagiri hills, the site is distinguished by its architectural features and its deep-rooted religious significance.

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela: Important dates

31 October: The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela will begin on 31 October 2026. The last day of the Kumbh will be on 24 July 2028.

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'Dhwajarohan': The Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting ceremony is scheduled for 12.02 pm on 31 October at Ramkund. President Droupadi Murmu has been invited to attend the event.

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela: 'Shahi Snan', 'Amrit Snan' full schedule and location

Here's a full schedule as mentioned by Nirvi Yatra Pvt Ltd on its website.

DateEventLOCATIONS
31 October 2026Official Commencement (Dhwajarohan – Flag Hoisting)Ramkund, Nashik
24 July 2027Flag Hoisting Ceremony (Opening of main Mela)Nashik and Trimbakeshwar
2 August 2027First Amrit Snan (Ashadh Somvati Amavasya)/First Shahi SnanRamkund and Kushavarta Kund
31 August 2027Second Amrit Snan (Shravan Amavasya)/Main Shahi SnanRamkund and Kushavarta Kund
5 September 2027Rishi PanchamiBoth Locations
11 September 2027Third Amrit Snan (Vaishnava) – Bhadrapada Ekadashi/Final Shahi SnanRamkund, Nashik
12 September 2027Third Amrit Snan (Shaiva) – Bhadrapada Ekadashi/Final Shahi SnanKushavarta, Trimbakeshwar
15 September 2027Bhadrapada PurnimaBoth Locations
11 October 2027Ashwin Shudh EkadashiBoth Locations
15 October 2027Ashwin PurnimaBoth Locations
10 November 2027Kartik Shudh EkadashiBoth Locations
14 November 2027Kartik PurnimaBoth Locations
26 January 2028Mouni AmavasyaBoth Locations
1 February 2028Vasant PanchamiBoth Locations
8 February 2028Ganga Godavari MahotsavRamkund, Nashik
27 February 2028Maha ShivratriKushavarta, Trimbak
25 May – 2 June 2028Ganga Dussehra UtsavBoth Locations
24 July 2028Official conclusion (Flag Lowering)Nashik and Trimbakeshwar

Invitation for logo design competition

The Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, in collaboration with the Association of Designers of India and MyGov, invited creative minds to design a logo for Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 that captures the spirit of faith, purity and renewal associated with this sacred event.

It said the logo should capture the essence of Kumbh Mela and Lord Shiva; the magnificence of Ramayana sites in Nashik; the ghats of Nashik; and the eternal flow of the River Godavari.

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Gratification:

1st Winner will be rewarded: 3,00,000 + certificate

2nd Winner will be rewarded: 2,00,000 + certificate

3rd Winner will be rewarded: 1,00,000 + certificate

More details at: https://static.mygov.in/archive/mygov/en/public/task/nashik-trimbakeshwar-kumbh-mela-2027-logo-design-competition/index.html

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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